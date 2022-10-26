Wijeyadasa requests Speaker to appoint PSC to amend electoral system
October 26, 2022 06:56 pm
Minister of Justice, Prison Affairs & Constitutional Reforms, Dr. Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe has requested Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena to appoint a Parliament Select Committee to amend the electoral system.
This committee, pursuant to the provisions of the Standing Order 101 of Parliament, should not consist of more than 21 members, Minister Wijeyadasa noted in a letter addressed to the Speaker.
Meanwhile, the Speaker should name the chairman and the members for this committee, the lawmaker said further.
According to him, the committee members should be vested with powers to summon any individual, request any document or report or obtain evidence verbally or in writing, in order to conduct an extensive study into amending the electoral system.
He also suggested authorizing the committee to determine its quorum and to seek the assistance of experts and veterans in the field.
