Speaker endorses certificate on three bills

Speaker of Parliament, Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana has endorsed the certificate on the Powers of Attorney Ordinance (Amendment), Wills Ordinance (Amendment) and Prevention of Frauds Ordinance (Amendment) Bills yesterday (Oct 25).

Accordingly, the three Bills will be effective from October 25, 2022 as Powers of Attorney Ordinance (Amendment) Act No. 28 of 2022, Wills Ordinance (Amendment) Act No. 29 of 2022 and Prevention of Frauds Ordinance (Amendment) Act No. 30 of 2022.