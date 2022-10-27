Subjects and functions of several ministries amended

A gazette notification has been published revising the scopes of several ministries with effect from today (Oct 27).

Accordingly, the National Building Research Organization (NBRO), which was under the purview of the Ministry of Defence and the Department of Registrar of Companies which was overseen by the Ministry of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policy have been removed from the relevant ministries.

Meanwhile, Lanka Phosphate Limited, which was previously gazetted under the Ministry of Agriculture, and also the Center of Excellence for Robotic Applications which was held under the Ministry of Industries will no longer function under the said ministries.

The Center of Excellence for Robotics, along with the Telecommunication Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) and its affiliated institutions, has been gazetted under the Ministry of Technology.

