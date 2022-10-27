Sri Lanka to receive essential medicines worth Rs. 1.8 Bn from China today

Two chartered flights carrying essential medicines donated by China to Sri Lanka departed Chengu in North Western China for Colombo earlier today (Oct 27), according to the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka.

The Chinese Embassy announced in a tweet that the two flights carrying essential medicines worth Rs. 1.8 billion (35 million RMB) will arrive in Colombo later today.

China has donated medicine consignments worth Rs. 1.2 billion (23 million RMB) to Sri Lanka in the months of June and September this year, the tweet read further.