Sri Lanka to receive essential medicines worth Rs. 1.8 Bn from China today

Sri Lanka to receive essential medicines worth Rs. 1.8 Bn from China today

October 27, 2022   10:53 am

Two chartered flights carrying essential medicines donated by China to Sri Lanka departed Chengu in North Western China for Colombo earlier today (Oct 27), according to the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka.

The Chinese Embassy announced in a tweet that the two flights carrying essential medicines worth Rs. 1.8 billion (35 million RMB) will arrive in Colombo later today.

China has donated medicine consignments worth Rs. 1.2 billion (23 million RMB) to Sri Lanka in the months of June and September this year, the tweet read further.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Health official says dengue infections tripled compared to 2021

Health official says dengue infections tripled compared to 2021

Health official says dengue infections tripled compared to 2021

Wijeyadasa requests Speaker to appoint PSC to amend electoral system (English)

Wijeyadasa requests Speaker to appoint PSC to amend electoral system (English)

Govt failed to properly manage foreign currency inflow: Frontline Socialist Party

Govt failed to properly manage foreign currency inflow: Frontline Socialist Party

Everyone should unite to protect country's economy: Manusha

Everyone should unite to protect country's economy: Manusha

Nine suspects arrested over Yala reckless driving incident granted bail (English)

Nine suspects arrested over Yala reckless driving incident granted bail (English)

Audit report on missing items worth millions belonging to President's House (English)

Audit report on missing items worth millions belonging to President's House (English)

Bandula responds to queries on retaining GSP+ facility (English)

Bandula responds to queries on retaining GSP+ facility (English)

2.5% social security tax added to electricity bills

2.5% social security tax added to electricity bills