Special gazette issued revising company and society registration fees

October 27, 2022   12:01 pm

An Extraordinary Gazette notification has been issued revising the fees levied on the registration of private and public sector companies and societies along with several other charges that come under the Companies Act.

The relevant gazette notification has been published by President Ranil Wickremesinghe in his capacity as the Minister of Finance.

Accordingly, the registration fees of 25 types of companies and societies have been amended through this communiqué.

Thus, the amended fee for registering a Private Limited Company which prevailed at a rate of Rs. 4,000 has been increased to Rs. 4,600, whereas the revised fee for a Public Limited Company registration will be Rs. 23,000. The relevant registration fee was Rs. 20,000 earlier.

The amended fee for the approval of a company’s name is now Rs. 2,300.

Moreover, the new rate for registration of a society is Rs. 3,450, which earlier stood at Rs. 3,000.

