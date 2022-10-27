Twelve complaints against Thilini Priyamali for defrauding over Rs 1.28 billion

Twelve complaints have been received so far against businesswoman Thilini Priyamali for allegedly defrauding over Rs. 1.28 billion, according to Police Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa.

Thilini Priyamali, the owner of Thico Group of Companies (Pvt.) Ltd., was arrested and remanded on October 06 over alleged multi-billion rupee fraud by swindling businesspersons and VIPs.

Meanwhile, Isuru Bandara who is said to be her business partner was also taken into custody by the Criminal Investigation Department on October 17 over alleged financial fraud.

Following her arrest, Priyamali was taken to several locations including the 34th flood of the World Trade Centre where her financial institution is headquartered, for site inspections. She was escorted out of the prison under a special court order obtained by the CID.

Priyamali has allegedly deceived businesspersons and high-profile political figures after befriending them by promising high returns for investing in her business.