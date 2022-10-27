IUSF stage protest in front of TID

IUSF stage protest in front of TID

October 27, 2022   03:55 pm

The Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF) staged a protest in front of the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) this evening.

The protesters are urging the authorities to release IUSF convenor Wasantha Mudalige and Inter-University Bhikkhu Federation (IUBF) convenor Ven. Galwewa Siridhamma Thero who are detained under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

Ven. Siridhamma Thero who fell sick while in detention is currently under medical care at the Colombo National Hospital.
 
On August 19, the police requested the Ministry of Defence to extend the 72-hour detention order imposed on Ven. Siridhamma Thero, Wasantha Mudalige and ‘Aragalaya’ protest movement activist Hashantha Jeevantha Gunathilake following their arrests on the day before.
 
Several protesters including the aforementioned trio had been taken into custody following a protest march at Union Place in Colombo on August 18. The arrests were made after police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse protesting university students who were marching through the Town Hall area towards the Union Place despite the roadblocks set up by the police.
 
The protest march had been organized by IUSF members against the incumbent government led by President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

On August 22, the Defence Ministry had issued detention orders against the Mudalige, Ven. Siridhamma Thero and Gunathilake, granting permission to detain them for 90 days and be questioned by the police.

