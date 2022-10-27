Significant increase in carjackings in the country - Police

Police state that carjacking and thefts have significantly increased across the country.

The statistics reveal that 1,405 vehicles in total have been stolen within the year 2021, whilst 1,406 vehicles were stolen this year ending on September 30.

Police Spokesman SSP Nihala Thalduwa pointed out that most of these carjackings have taken place due to the negligence of the vehicle owners.

The numbers of several types of vehicles which were stolen during the past two years are as follows;