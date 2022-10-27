Significant increase in carjackings in the country - Police

October 27, 2022   06:23 pm

Police state that carjacking and thefts have significantly increased across the country.

The statistics reveal that 1,405 vehicles in total have been stolen within the year 2021, whilst 1,406 vehicles were stolen this year ending on September 30.

Police Spokesman SSP Nihala Thalduwa pointed out that most of these carjackings have taken place due to the negligence of the vehicle owners.

The numbers of several types of vehicles which were stolen during the past two years are as follows;

 

 2021

 2022

 Bus

 09  

 12

 Van

 06 

 25

 Lorry

 10

 16

 Car 

 34

 14

 Three-wheelers

 353

 311

 Motorcycle

 975

 1116

 Other

 18

 12
