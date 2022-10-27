Seven Indian fishermen arrested with trawler in Sri Lankan waters

Seven Indian fishermen arrested with trawler in Sri Lankan waters

October 27, 2022   10:45 pm

Sri Lanka Navy and Sri Lanka Coast Guard have intercepted an Indian trawler with 07 Indian fishermen, poaching in the island’s waters south of the Delft Island in Jaffna.

The Navy and Coast Guard had conducted a special operation in northern waters to chase away Indian poaching trawlers from Sri Lanka’s waters on the night of 26th October 2022. 

The Northern Naval Command mounted a special operation in the dark hours of 26th October, by deploying a craft of Sri Lanka Coast Guard attached to the Northern Naval Command, to chase away a cluster of Indian poaching trawlers in Sri Lanka’s waters, off the Delft Island. 

The operation led to the seizure of an Indian poaching trawler continued to remain in island’s waters, with 07 Indian fishers and their fishing gear.

The seized trawler together with 07 Indian fishermen was brought to the Kankesanthurai Harbour and they will be handed over to the Mailadi Fisheries Inspector for onward legal proceedings.

