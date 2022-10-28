Few showers expected in several areas today

A few showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara district during the afternoon or night.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

A few showers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle.

Winds will be north-easterly or variable in direction. Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Hambantota via Matara will be moderate.