The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWS&DB) announced that a 12-hour water cut will be imposed from 10.00 p.m. today (Oct. 28) to 10.00 a.m. on Saturday (29) in parts of Colombo.

Accordingly, the water supply to Colombo 02, 03, 04, 05, 07, 08 and 10 areas will be suspended during this period, due to essential maintenance work.