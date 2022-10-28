Ranjan turned away at BIA while trying to fly out

Former MP Ranjan Ramanayake has been turned away at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake by the Immigration & Emigration Department officials.

According to reports, the actor-turned-politician had arrived at the airport premises to fly out to the United States for a concert.

Ramanayake was supposed to board a flight belonging to Qatar Airways last night (Oct. 27) to transit Qatar en route to the United States.

However, the Immigration and Emigration officials had prevented Ramanayake from leaving the country, citing an overseas travel ban imposed on him over two cases pending in court.