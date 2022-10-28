Sri Lanka receives medical equipment worth USD 5.5 Mn from Japan

October 28, 2022   11:09 am

Japan has granted medical equipment worth JPY 800 million (USD 5.5 million) to the National Hospital Sri Lanka (NHSL) in Colombo and Colombo North Teaching Hospital in Ragama to strengthen the sustainable medical system adaptable to the current economic crisis and to strengthen the readiness against COVID-19.

The Japanese Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Mizukoshi Hideaki handed over the medical equipment to the two hospitals in the presence of Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella.

Accordingly, Japan has provided modern Japanese medical equipment including MRI, CT scanner, angiography, central monitor, and bedside monitors. These appliances will also be utilized to inspect and treat people with chronic illnesses such as non-communicable diseases, which remain serious challenges as the biggest cause of death in Sri Lanka.

The CT scanner is the first of its kind to be introduced at the National Hospital and installed in its newly established Open Patient Department, which can treat around 1,500 outpatients per day on average.

