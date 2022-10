The results of the 2021 G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination are expected to be released by the end of November, Commissioner-General of Examinations L.M.D. Dharmasena said speaking to Ada Derana.

A total of 517,496 candidates faced the exam, which was held from May 23 to June 01 at 3,844 centres island-wide.

Some 407,129 of them were school candidates while 110,367 were private applicants.