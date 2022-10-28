Sagala meets with IMF reps to discuss prior actions and debt restructuring

October 28, 2022   01:29 pm

Chief of Staff and Senior Advisor to the President on National Security, Sagala Ratnayake met with the outgoing IMF Resident Representative for Sri Lanka, Tubagus Feridhanusetyawan and the incoming IMF Resident Representative, Sarwat Jahan at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (Oct 27).

The IMF team met with Ratnayake and exchanged views on prior action and debt restructuring.

Ratnayake assured the IMF team that he would brief President Ranil Wickremesinghe on the matters that were discussed at this meeting and convey his response to them.

President’s Senior Adviser on Economic Affairs R.H.S. Samaratunga also joined the discussion yesterday.

In the meantime, another crucial discussion of Sri Lanka’s creditors is scheduled to be held on November 3rd.

Debt restructuring in Sri Lanka is on the agenda to be discussed at length during this discussion.

