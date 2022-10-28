LRH appeals to donors for support after power interrupted over unsettled bills

October 28, 2022   04:10 pm

The chairperson of Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children has made a heartfelt appeal to donors, seeking their support for the continuation of functions.

Dr. J. Weerasooriya made this request after the electricity supply was interrupted for the hospital’s canteen and security services on October 26 over unsettled bills.

Reportedly, the hospital owes approximately Rs. 30 million in electricity bill arrears to the CEB.

However, the power supply was restored soon after Rs. 8 million was paid to the CEB for unsettled bills, the LRH director said further.

According to reports, the electricity supply for the Lady Ridgeway Hospital has been disrupted on two occasions over unsettled bills.

After the incident came to light, the Ministry of Power & Energy has directed the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) not to disrupt the power supply for essential services-providing public institutions with unsettled bills, without consulting the heads of relevant institutions.

State Minister of Power & Energy Indika Anuruddha stated this speaking to Ada Derana on the power interruption at the Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children.

