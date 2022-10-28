Importing wheat flour through Open Accounts allowed from today

The government has permitted the import of wheat flour through Open Accounts effective from today (Oct. 28), the Ministry of Trade, Commerce & Food Security says.

This was announced during a meeting between Minister Nalin Fernando and the representatives of the Essential Food Commodities Importers & Traders Association at the ministry earlier today (Oct. 28).

The focus of the discussion fell on providing essential food items to the general public without a shortage during the upcoming festive season.

Minister Fernando explained that the prices of essential items reduced procurement of essential items using the Indian credit line and managing the importation of essential items through the Open Account system.

He also said that necessary measures would be taken to further reduce the prices of essential items to provide them without a shortage during the upcoming the festive season.