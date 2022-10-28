Importing wheat flour through Open Accounts allowed from today

Importing wheat flour through Open Accounts allowed from today

October 28, 2022   04:35 pm

The government has permitted the import of wheat flour through Open Accounts effective from today (Oct. 28), the Ministry of Trade, Commerce & Food Security says.

This was announced during a meeting between Minister Nalin Fernando and the representatives of the Essential Food Commodities Importers & Traders Association at the ministry earlier today (Oct. 28).

The focus of the discussion fell on providing essential food items to the general public without a shortage during the upcoming festive season.

Minister Fernando explained that the prices of essential items reduced procurement of essential items using the Indian credit line and managing the importation of essential items through the Open Account system.

He also said that necessary measures would be taken to further reduce the prices of essential items to provide them without a shortage during the upcoming the festive season.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Another phase of 'Manudam Mehewara' program held in Nedimala

Another phase of 'Manudam Mehewara' program held in Nedimala

Views expressed in political arena...

Views expressed in political arena...

SriLankan chairman on generating net profit and restructuring the airlines

SriLankan chairman on generating net profit and restructuring the airlines

Ranjan arrives at court after being turned away at BIA

Ranjan arrives at court after being turned away at BIA

Driving & vehicle revenue licences forging racket in Maligawatta rumbled

Driving & vehicle revenue licences forging racket in Maligawatta rumbled

Teachers of school in Ampara go out of their way to give lessons to AL students

Teachers of school in Ampara go out of their way to give lessons to AL students

Sri Lanka and Thailand to resume talks on FTA

Sri Lanka and Thailand to resume talks on FTA