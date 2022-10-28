Agri Minister assures ample stocks of urea fertilizer available for Maha season

October 28, 2022   04:49 pm

The President’s Media Division says that urea fertilizer is to be made available to paddy farmers at the price of Rs. 10,000 per 50 kg sack.

Agriculture Minister Mahinda Amaraweera assures that ample stocks of urea fertilizer are available to meet the Maha season requirement as directed by President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Meanwhile the first batch of urea fertilizer brought down for the Maha season, commenced unloading from the ship today (28).

The first ship carrying urea fertilizer required for the 2022/2023 season under the loan facility of the World Bank reached the port of Colombo on the night of October 26th.

According to the first tender submitted for the purchase of fertilizer for the Maha season, the amount of fertilizer imported from China is 12,500 metric tonnes.

Agriculture Minister Mahinda Amaraweera arrived at Colombo Port this morning (28) to look into the unloading and distribution of fertilizer from the ship.

There, the minister said that steps will be taken to provide fertilizers to the farmers on time.

The minister further said that this year too, it is planned to give a sack of fertilizer to the farmers for a trice of Rs. 10,000 and firstly, they will provide fertilizer to the areas including Batticaloa, Ampara, Trincomalee and according to the order of cultivation.

