One-hour power cuts during the weekend

October 28, 2022   05:41 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has approved power cuts of 1 hour during the weekend and 2 hours on Monday (October 31).

Accordingly, power cuts for the next three says will be imposed as follows: 

Oct. 29th & 30th - Groups ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW – 1 hour between 5.30pm and 8.30pm

Oct. 31st - Groups ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW  - 1 hour during daytime and 1 hour during the night

 

Demand Management Schedule from October 29 to 30

 

 

Demand Management Schedule on October 31

 

