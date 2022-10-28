One-hour power cuts during the weekend

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has approved power cuts of 1 hour during the weekend and 2 hours on Monday (October 31).

Accordingly, power cuts for the next three says will be imposed as follows:

Oct. 29th & 30th - Groups ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW – 1 hour between 5.30pm and 8.30pm

Oct. 31st - Groups ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW - 1 hour during daytime and 1 hour during the night

Demand Management Schedule from October 29 to 30 by Adaderana Online on Scribd

Demand Management Schedule on October 31 by Adaderana Online on Scribd