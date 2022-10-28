General amnesty for Tri Forces absentees

General amnesty for Tri Forces absentees

October 28, 2022   07:57 pm

Ministry of Defence declares general amnesty for the Tri-Forces absentees, enabling them to receive a legal discharge from their respective services.

The period of general amnesty will be in force from 15.11.2022 until 31.12.2022.

Accordingly, the Tri-Forces personnel who have been absent without leave (AWOL) on or before 25.10.2022 will be able to receive their discharge from military service and if any amount is due, it should be settled prior to discharge.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Solution proposed by SriLankan Airlines to pay off debt

Solution proposed by SriLankan Airlines to pay off debt

Solution proposed by SriLankan Airlines to pay off debt

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.10.28

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.10.28

What happened to Wasantha Mudalige and Ven. Galwewa Siridhamma Thero?

What happened to Wasantha Mudalige and Ven. Galwewa Siridhamma Thero?

Inmate in remand custody wins award at State Literary Awards 2022

Inmate in remand custody wins award at State Literary Awards 2022

Meeting between Presidential Senior Advisor and IMF representatives to discuss prior action and debt restructuring

Meeting between Presidential Senior Advisor and IMF representatives to discuss prior action and debt restructuring

Ten-year-old boy dies in stabbing by musician father

Ten-year-old boy dies in stabbing by musician father

Agri Minister assures ample stocks of urea fertilizer available for Maha season

Agri Minister assures ample stocks of urea fertilizer available for Maha season

Channa Jayasumana says they will defeat budget if public is burdened further

Channa Jayasumana says they will defeat budget if public is burdened further