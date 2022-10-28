General amnesty for Tri Forces absentees

Ministry of Defence declares general amnesty for the Tri-Forces absentees, enabling them to receive a legal discharge from their respective services.

The period of general amnesty will be in force from 15.11.2022 until 31.12.2022.

Accordingly, the Tri-Forces personnel who have been absent without leave (AWOL) on or before 25.10.2022 will be able to receive their discharge from military service and if any amount is due, it should be settled prior to discharge.