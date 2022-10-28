Cop arrested after teen boy injured in accidental police shooting

A tense situation is reported at Thihagoda police station in Matara after a police weapon was accidentally fired during a struggle and a 15-year-old boy was injured in a three-wheeler which failed to heed a warning to stop, the police spokesman says.

The injured teen is currently receiving treatment in the intensive care unit at the Karapitiya Hospital.

A 55-year-old Sub-Inspector (SI) of the Thihagoda Police has been arrested and interdicted in connection with the incident.