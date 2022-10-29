Showers expected in parts of the island

October 29, 2022   08:17 am

Showers will occur at times in Northern province and in Trincomalee district, the Department of Meteorology says.

A few showers may occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Eastern, North-Central and Uva provinces during the afternoon or night.

Misty conditions can be expected in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Trincomalee via Kankesanturai and Mullaitivu. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the other sea areas during the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly or variable in direction. Wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. 

The sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

