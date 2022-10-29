We should go beyond the traditional systems to earn more foreign income  PM

Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena states that the direct contribution of governors and provincial council officers and former public representatives is essential for the success of the rural economic revival and food security programme.

The Prime Minister emphasized this in a discussion regarding the Rural Economic Revival and Food Security Programme held with the Provincial Governors through Zoom technology at the Temple Trees on Thursday.

This program is also expected to increase the income of the rural people. More attention should be paid to the production of agricultural export crops specific to each province. Through that, it is expected to increase the export income of this country. The government is already taking steps to support farmers in the production of such crops.

Prime Minister highlighted that at the provincial level, more attention should be given to the development of the tourism industry and that steps should be taken to develop tourist destinations and open tourism windows in every province. As many airlines are ready to recommence flights to Sri Lanka, they should go beyond the traditional methods to increase foreign income.

It is also important to get the support of the private sector since more benefits can be obtained by working through an integrated development program in every sector. The Prime Minister also emphasized that the country has already embarked on an economic process that can win the trust of the international community by implementing programmes to boost the economy at the national level.

Mr. Anura Dissanayake Secretary to the Prime Minister, Mr. M. P. K. Mayadunne Secretary of the Public Administration Ministry, Provincial Governors as well as Provincial Secretaries participated in the event.