We should go beyond the traditional systems to earn more foreign income  PM

We should go beyond the traditional systems to earn more foreign income  PM

October 29, 2022   09:39 am

Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena states that the direct contribution of governors and provincial council officers and former public representatives is essential for the success of the rural economic revival and food security programme.

The Prime Minister emphasized this in a discussion regarding the Rural Economic Revival and Food Security Programme held with the Provincial Governors through Zoom technology at the Temple Trees on Thursday.

This program is also expected to increase the income of the rural people. More attention should be paid to the production of agricultural export crops specific to each province. Through that, it is expected to increase the export income of this country. The government is already taking steps to support farmers in the production of such crops.

Prime Minister highlighted that at the provincial level, more attention should be given to the development of the tourism industry and that steps should be taken to develop tourist destinations and open tourism windows in every province. As many airlines are ready to recommence flights to Sri Lanka, they should go beyond the traditional methods to increase foreign income.

It is also important to get the support of the private sector since more benefits can be obtained by working through an integrated development program in every sector. The Prime Minister also emphasized that the country has already embarked on an economic process that can win the trust of the international community by implementing programmes to boost the economy at the national level.

Mr. Anura Dissanayake Secretary to the Prime Minister, Mr. M. P. K. Mayadunne Secretary of the Public Administration Ministry, Provincial Governors as well as Provincial Secretaries participated in the event.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Showers expected in several areas

Showers expected in several areas

Showers expected in several areas

Bangladeshi banks asked to stop ACU transactions with Sri Lanka (English)

Bangladeshi banks asked to stop ACU transactions with Sri Lanka (English)

Elon Musk completes USD 44 billion Twitter takeover (English)

Elon Musk completes USD 44 billion Twitter takeover (English)

Sri Lanka receives medical equipment worth USD 5.5 Mn from Japan (English)

Sri Lanka receives medical equipment worth USD 5.5 Mn from Japan (English)

Sagala meets with IMF reps to discuss prior actions and debt restructuring (English)

Sagala meets with IMF reps to discuss prior actions and debt restructuring (English)

Solution proposed by SriLankan Airlines to pay off debt

Solution proposed by SriLankan Airlines to pay off debt

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.10.28

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.10.28

What happened to Wasantha Mudalige and Ven. Galwewa Siridhamma Thero?

What happened to Wasantha Mudalige and Ven. Galwewa Siridhamma Thero?