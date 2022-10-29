Grace period for public institutions to settle unpaid electricity bills

A grace period has been granted to essential services-providing public institutions to settle unpaid electricity bills, State Minister of Power & Energy Indika Anurudda says.

The lawmaker stated this addressing a media briefing in Colombo.

His remarks came after the electricity supply was interrupted for the hospital’s canteen and security services on October 26 over unsettled bills.

Reportedly, the hospital owes approximately Rs. 30 million in electricity bill arrears to the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).

However, the power supply was restored soon after Rs. 8 million was paid to the CEB for unsettled bills, the LRH director said further.

According to reports, the electricity supply for the Lady Ridgeway Hospital has been disrupted on two occasions over unsettled bills.