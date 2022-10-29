Agriculture Ministry says adequate paddy stocks available

Agriculture Ministry says adequate paddy stocks available

October 29, 2022   12:59 pm

The Ministry of Agriculture, allaying the fears over a shortage of rice in the country, says that there are adequate stocks of paddy at the moment.

The Paddy Marketing Board (PMB) is currently in possession of 7,070 metric tons of paddy, according to the ministry.

The ministry stated that it would take into account the price fluctuation in the market and convert these paddy stocks to rice to prevent exorbitant price increases.

