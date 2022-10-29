Cop arrested over Thihagoda firearm discharge remanded

The Sub-Inspector arrested in connection with the firearm discharge in which a 15-year-old boy was critically injured, has been remanded until November 02.

The 55-year-old police officer in question was produced before Matara Magistrate’s Court earlier today.

The incident had taken place at around 4.30 p.m. last evening (Oct. 28) in the area of Middewala, Thihagoda in Matara.

The injured boy, identified as Haresh Hasanka Deshan from Katuwanthuduwa area in Nayimbala, Matara, was admitted to the Teaching Hospital in Karapitiya.

Hospital sources revealed that his condition has slightly improved.

According to the police, a group of police officers attached to the crimes division unit of Thihagoda Police had given a chase to a three-wheeler which was being recklessly driven on the road.

The police stated that the three-wheeler had failed to heed the orders to stop.