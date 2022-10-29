Cop arrested over Thihagoda firearm discharge remanded

Cop arrested over Thihagoda firearm discharge remanded

October 29, 2022   02:58 pm

The Sub-Inspector arrested in connection with the firearm discharge in which a 15-year-old boy was critically injured, has been remanded until November 02.

The 55-year-old police officer in question was produced before Matara Magistrate’s Court earlier today.

The incident had taken place at around 4.30 p.m. last evening (Oct. 28) in the area of Middewala, Thihagoda in Matara.

The injured boy, identified as Haresh Hasanka Deshan from Katuwanthuduwa area in Nayimbala, Matara, was admitted to the Teaching Hospital in Karapitiya.

Hospital sources revealed that his condition has slightly improved.

According to the police, a group of police officers attached to the crimes division unit of Thihagoda Police had given a chase to a three-wheeler which was being recklessly driven on the road.

The police stated that the three-wheeler had failed to heed the orders to stop.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

FM Derana-Dialog Mega Wasana Attack Show held in Kekirawa

FM Derana-Dialog Mega Wasana Attack Show held in Kekirawa

FM Derana-Dialog Mega Wasana Attack Show held in Kekirawa

Probes initiated as 15-year-old boy critically injured in Thihagoda police shooting

Probes initiated as 15-year-old boy critically injured in Thihagoda police shooting

Man arrested for attempting to sell rare conch shell

Man arrested for attempting to sell rare conch shell

Urea fertilizer stocks in the country sufficient until December  Mohan Perera

Urea fertilizer stocks in the country sufficient until December  Mohan Perera

Agri. Ministry allays fears over rice shortage, says adequate paddy stocks available

Agri. Ministry allays fears over rice shortage, says adequate paddy stocks available

There's a division of two political power blocs in the country - Anura

There's a division of two political power blocs in the country - Anura

Showers expected in several areas

Showers expected in several areas

Bangladeshi banks asked to stop ACU transactions with Sri Lanka (English)

Bangladeshi banks asked to stop ACU transactions with Sri Lanka (English)