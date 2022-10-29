State Literary Awards Ceremony held under Presidents patronage

State Literary Awards Ceremony held under Presidents patronage

October 29, 2022   04:15 pm

The State Literary Awards Ceremony 2022, organized annually to give due accolades to the Sri Lankan literati, was held in grandeur at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH), Colombo yesterday (Oct. 28) under the patronage of President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

A total of 40 State Literary Awards and 03 “Sahitya Ratna” Awards were presented at the 65th State Literary Awards Ceremony which was organized by the State Literary Advisory Council, the Sri Lanka Arts Council, the Department of Cultural Affairs and Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs.

Prof. Chandrasiri Palliaguru (Sinhala Medium), Senior Prof. Kamani Jayasekara (English Medium) and T. Gnanasekaran (Tamil Medium) were honoured by the President with the “Sahityaratna” Lifetime Award.

The award for the best independent Sinhala novel was received by Author Eric Ilayapparachchi for the ‘Nakula Muni’ novel, the award for the best independent English novel was received by Author Ms. Premani Amarasinghe for ‘Footprints’ while the award for the best independent Tamil novel was presented to Sivalingam Aruran for ‘Adurasalei’ novel.

The Souvenir released for the State Literary Awards Ceremony 2022 was presented to President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

State Literacy Board President Ven. Rambukana Siddartha Thera, Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs Minister Vidura Wickramanayake, Secretary to the Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs Ministry Somaratne Vidanapathirana, Cultural Affairs Director Tharani Anoja Gamage, Professor J. B. Dissanayake, Professor Sunil Ariyaratne, Professor Praneeth Abeysundara participated in the occasion.


-PMD

