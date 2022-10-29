Showery condition to enhance over next few days

Showery condition to enhance over next few days

October 29, 2022   05:57 pm

As a low-level atmospheric disturbance is developing in the vicinity of Sri Lanka showery condition over the island is expected to enhance over the next few days.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, Eastern and North-central provinces. Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere during the afternoon or night.

Fairly heavy showers above 50mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces.

The public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Batticaloa via Kankesanturai, Mullaitivu and Trincomalee. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the other sea areas during the evening or night. 

Winds will be north-easterly or variable in direction. The wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. The wind speed may increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Trincomalee via Mullaitivu.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Trincomalee via Mullaitivu will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

FM Derana-Dialog Mega Wasana Attack Show held in Kekirawa

FM Derana-Dialog Mega Wasana Attack Show held in Kekirawa

Probes initiated as 15-year-old boy critically injured in Thihagoda police shooting

Probes initiated as 15-year-old boy critically injured in Thihagoda police shooting

Man arrested for attempting to sell rare conch shell

Man arrested for attempting to sell rare conch shell

Urea fertilizer stocks in the country sufficient until December  Mohan Perera

Urea fertilizer stocks in the country sufficient until December  Mohan Perera

Agri. Ministry allays fears over rice shortage, says adequate paddy stocks available

Agri. Ministry allays fears over rice shortage, says adequate paddy stocks available

There's a division of two political power blocs in the country - Anura

There's a division of two political power blocs in the country - Anura

Showers expected in several areas

Showers expected in several areas