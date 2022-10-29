Showery condition to enhance over next few days

As a low-level atmospheric disturbance is developing in the vicinity of Sri Lanka showery condition over the island is expected to enhance over the next few days.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, Eastern and North-central provinces. Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere during the afternoon or night.

Fairly heavy showers above 50mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces.

The public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Batticaloa via Kankesanturai, Mullaitivu and Trincomalee. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the other sea areas during the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly or variable in direction. The wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. The wind speed may increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Trincomalee via Mullaitivu.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Trincomalee via Mullaitivu will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be slight.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.