At least 50 people suffer cardiac arrest in Seouls Itaewon area

October 29, 2022   10:04 pm

About 50 people have been receiving CPR after suffering from cardiac arrest in South Korea’s Itaewon area in Seoul as huge crowds of people stampeded at Halloween parties, according to fire authorities.

Emergency officials received at least 81 calls from people in Itaewon saying they were having difficulty breathing, they said.

The stampede took place near the Hamilton Hotel in the nightlife district of Itaewon.

President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered officials to swiftly administer first aid and treat the people, the presidential office said.

Yoon also ordered officials to deploy emergency medical officials to Itaewon and secure emergency beds.

Separately, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo instructed officials to make utmost efforts to minimize damages.

Meanwhile, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, who is on a visit to Europe, decided to return home in the wake of the accident, city officials said.

A total of 142 firefighting vehicles were mobilized for the area.


Source: Yonhap

