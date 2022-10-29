Wheat flour prices to remain reduced until end of upcoming festive season?

October 29, 2022   11:52 pm

The price of 1kg of wheat flour can be maintained at the rate of Rs. 250.00 until the end of the upcoming festive season, the Essential Food Commodities Importers & Traders Association says.

The association, however, requested the bakery owners to provide the consumers with the benefit of the reduction in the price of wheat flour.

Spokesperson of the association Nihal Seneviratne said the wholesale price of 1kf of wheat flour was slashed to Rs. 250.00 since yesterday.

The wheat flour reduction was a result of the government’s decision to permit the importation of wheat flour through Open Accounts effective from October 28 until December 31.

However, the consumers alleged that the prices of bakery products have not gone down, despite the wheat flour price reduction.

