Showery conditions expected to enhance from today

Showery conditions expected to enhance from today

October 30, 2022   07:58 am

A low-level atmospheric disturbance is developing in the vicinity of Sri Lanka and therefore, showery conditions over the island are expected to be enhanced for next few days from today, the Meteorology Department said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, Eastern and North-central provinces. Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere during the afternoon or night.

Fairly heavy showers above 50mm are likely at some places in Northern, Eastern, Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Batticaloa via Kankasanturai, Mullaitivu and Trincomalee. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the other sea areas during the evening or night. 

Winds will be north-easterly or variable in direction. Wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.  Wind speed may increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Kankasanturai and Mullaitivu.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Trincomalee via Mullaitivu will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be slight.

There is a higher chance of the occurrence of thundershowers in the sea areas off the coast extending from Batticaloa to Colombo via Trincomalee, Kankasanturai, and Puttalam due to the development of low-level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka. 

Therefore, naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant during the activities in the aforementioned sea areas since there can be temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NPP is the party that can rebuild this country - Anura (English)

NPP is the party that can rebuild this country - Anura (English)

NPP is the party that can rebuild this country - Anura (English)

Grace period for public institutions to settle unpaid electricity bills (English)

Grace period for public institutions to settle unpaid electricity bills (English)

Cop arrested over Thihagoda firearm discharge remanded (English)

Cop arrested over Thihagoda firearm discharge remanded (English)

We should go beyond the traditional systems to earn more foreign income  PM (English)

We should go beyond the traditional systems to earn more foreign income  PM (English)

Thihagoda firearm discharge: Cop under arrest remanded, injured teen under intensive care

Thihagoda firearm discharge: Cop under arrest remanded, injured teen under intensive care

FM Derana 'Attack Show' organized in Kekirawa

FM Derana 'Attack Show' organized in Kekirawa

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.10.29

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.10.29

Hotel built inside Knuckles Forest reserve violating environmental laws?

Hotel built inside Knuckles Forest reserve violating environmental laws?