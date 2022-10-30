X-ray machines in accident ward of NHSL disabled?
October 30, 2022 10:25 am
All Ceylon Nurses’ Association states that the patients are facing huge difficulties since the x-ray machines of the accident ward in the National Hospital of Sri Lanka (NHSL) have been disabled.
The secretary of the association, S.B Mediwatta claimed that issues have been arising when operating the relevant machines since more than 03 months.
As a result, patients have to stay in the hospital for several days, he added further.