Long-term program to create economic stability - State Minister of Finance

October 30, 2022   11:20 am

State Minister of Finance, Shehan Semasinghe says that the plans are being implemented to prepare a proper program to revive the country’s economy with the assistance of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The State Minister points out that the activities related to debt restructuring in Sri Lanka are underway.

Following the completion of those activities, it is possible to obtain loan facilities from the IMF, State Minister Semasinghe emphasized.

Accordingly, the Minister also claimed that a long-term program will be introduced to create economic stability within the country.

