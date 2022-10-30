Woman missing after jumping into Attanagalu Oya

A woman has reportedly jumped into the Attanagalu Oya from a bridge in the Minuwangoda area of Gampaha Police Division, according to police.

The woman, who has gone missing after jumping into the river, is believed to be between 23-28 years of age.

Her identity has not yet been ascertained while it is reported that she had been wearing a brown-coloured dress.

Police lifeguards, Navy divers, army disaster management officers and local residents have launched a search operation to locate the missing woman.