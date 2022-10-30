Woman missing after jumping into Attanagalu Oya

Woman missing after jumping into Attanagalu Oya

October 30, 2022   12:08 pm

A woman has reportedly jumped into the Attanagalu Oya from a bridge in the Minuwangoda area of Gampaha Police Division, according to police.

The woman, who has gone missing after jumping into the river, is believed to be between 23-28 years of age.

Her identity has not yet been ascertained while it is reported that she had been wearing a brown-coloured dress.

Police lifeguards, Navy divers, army disaster management officers and local residents have launched a search operation to locate the missing woman.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

People's Parliament concept launched in Colombo

People's Parliament concept launched in Colombo

People's Parliament concept launched in Colombo

NPP is the party that can rebuild this country - Anura (English)

NPP is the party that can rebuild this country - Anura (English)

Grace period for public institutions to settle unpaid electricity bills (English)

Grace period for public institutions to settle unpaid electricity bills (English)

Cop arrested over Thihagoda firearm discharge remanded (English)

Cop arrested over Thihagoda firearm discharge remanded (English)

We should go beyond the traditional systems to earn more foreign income  PM (English)

We should go beyond the traditional systems to earn more foreign income  PM (English)

Thihagoda firearm discharge: Cop under arrest remanded, injured teen under intensive care

Thihagoda firearm discharge: Cop under arrest remanded, injured teen under intensive care

FM Derana 'Attack Show' organized in Kekirawa

FM Derana 'Attack Show' organized in Kekirawa

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.10.29

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.10.29