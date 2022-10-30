TSP fertilizer for next Yala season to be provided free of charge - Minister

The Minister of Agriculture, Mahinda Amaraweera says that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has agreed to donate 36,000 Metric Tonnes of triple superphosphate (TSP) fertilizer required for paddy cultivation in the next Yala season.

Accordingly, the farmers will be provided with the TSP fertilizers free of charge, the minister mentioned.

In a discussion held regarding the distribution of fertilizers required for the 2022/23 Maha season, the minister has mentioned that it is difficult to obtain fertilizer for this Maha season, since Ukraine has suspended the export of fertilizer.

Minister Amaraweera has further emphasized that they had to face a problematic situation in finding funds for the provision of basic fertilizers or triple superphosphate (TSP) for this season.