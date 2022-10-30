Police launch internal investigation into SI arrested over Thihagoda incident

Sri Lanka Police says that an internal investigation has been initiated regarding the Sub-Inspector (SI), who was arrested in connection with the firearm discharge in which a 15-year-old boy was critically injured on October 28, in the area of Midellawala, Thihagoda in Matara.

Police Spokesman, SSP Nihal Thalduwa said the internal investigation is being carried out by a team of police officers led by an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in order to uncover the situation as to whether the police office is responsible for negligence and whether any criminal charges have been made or criminal charges are pending against him.

“The children, who were travelling in the three-wheeler are between the ages of 14 and 15. Nearly six of them were traveling in the three-wheeler,” the police spokesman further said.

“These children do not even have driving licenses. That is why they tried to run away when they saw the police. Therefore, I request parents not to allow their children to engage in wrongdoings in society, as such unfortunate incidents will possibly occur”, he added.

At the same time, the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) announced that they have initiated an investigation in relation to the incident.

In a press release, the HRCSL has pointed out that the officials of HRCSL regional office in Matara have inspected the scene of the incident and obtained statements from the other children who were traveling in the three-wheeler, after meeting them. They have also met the local residents to explain the importance of acting peacefully at this time.

Further investigations regarding the incident will be carried out by the Matara regional office of the HRCSL, and the results of the investigation and appropriate recommendations will be forwarded to the head office of the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka in Colombo, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the injured boy, identified as Haresh Hasanka Deshan from Katuwanthuduwa area in Nayimbala, Matara, had been admitted to the Matara District General Hospital immediately after the incident and was later transferred to Karapitiya Teaching Hospital for further treatment.

A surgery was performed on the child to treat his head injury and another surgery was performed today to remove the blood clots remaining in his skull. Hospital sources revealed that the child is in a stable condition at the moment having shown improvement from the time he was hospitalized.

Following the incident, a tense situation had ensued as the residents of the area gathered in front of the Thihagoda police station demanding answers from the police. One of them also hurled stones at a police jeep during the tense situation.

The 55-year-old police officer, a Sub-Inspector attached to Thihagoda Police Station, who was arrested in relation to the incident, was remanded until November 04 after been produced before Matara Magistrate’s Court.