More details released on Sri Lankan killed in South Korea stampede

More details released on Sri Lankan killed in South Korea stampede

October 30, 2022   04:49 pm

The Sri Lanka Foreign Employment Bureau (SLBFE) has issued a special statement regarding the Sri Lankan national who is among more than 150 people killed in a stampede at a Halloween event in central Seoul, South Korea. 

The SLBFE said that according to information received, the 27-year-old Sri Lankan male, who died in a crush as huge Halloween crowds surged into a narrow street in South Korea’s capital yesterday (Oct 29), had travelled to that country as a student and not for foreign employment.

The foreign relations division of the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) had immediately contacted the officials of the Sri Lankan Embassy in South Korea and inquired regarding the matter as soon as the incident was reported, the statement said.

The Foreign Employment Bureau further said that the deceased individual has been staying in South Korea on a refugee visa, according to the information received from the Sri Lankan Embassy in South Korea.

According to the bureau, no information has been received so far that there are any other Sri Lankans among the deceased and injured other than this youth.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

15-year-old boy shot by cop in Thihagoda still in the ICU

15-year-old boy shot by cop in Thihagoda still in the ICU

15-year-old boy shot by cop in Thihagoda still in the ICU

Engineers renovating reservoir accused of attempting to cut down 100-yr-old trees

Engineers renovating reservoir accused of attempting to cut down 100-yr-old trees

Sajith slams govt politicians claiming that crisis can be resolved in 6 months

Sajith slams govt politicians claiming that crisis can be resolved in 6 months

Illicit liquor breweries raided in Muthurajawela

Illicit liquor breweries raided in Muthurajawela

Vehicles belonging to Water Board left abandoned for several years

Vehicles belonging to Water Board left abandoned for several years

People's Parliament concept launched in Colombo

People's Parliament concept launched in Colombo

NPP is the party that can rebuild this country - Anura (English)

NPP is the party that can rebuild this country - Anura (English)

Grace period for public institutions to settle unpaid electricity bills (English)

Grace period for public institutions to settle unpaid electricity bills (English)