More details released on Sri Lankan killed in South Korea stampede

The Sri Lanka Foreign Employment Bureau (SLBFE) has issued a special statement regarding the Sri Lankan national who is among more than 150 people killed in a stampede at a Halloween event in central Seoul, South Korea.

The SLBFE said that according to information received, the 27-year-old Sri Lankan male, who died in a crush as huge Halloween crowds surged into a narrow street in South Korea’s capital yesterday (Oct 29), had travelled to that country as a student and not for foreign employment.

The foreign relations division of the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) had immediately contacted the officials of the Sri Lankan Embassy in South Korea and inquired regarding the matter as soon as the incident was reported, the statement said.

The Foreign Employment Bureau further said that the deceased individual has been staying in South Korea on a refugee visa, according to the information received from the Sri Lankan Embassy in South Korea.

According to the bureau, no information has been received so far that there are any other Sri Lankans among the deceased and injured other than this youth.