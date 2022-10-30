Weather advisory issued for heavy showers, strong winds and rough seas

The Department of Meteorology says a low-level atmospheric disturbance is developing in the vicinity of Sri Lanka and therefore, showery condition over the island is expected to be enhanced for next few days from today.

In a general weather forecast issued for the next 36 hours, it said showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, Eastern and North-central provinces. Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere during the afternoon or night.

Heavy showers of about 100mm are likely at some places in Northern, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kalutara districts, according to the Met. Department.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Meanwhile, the Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory for heavy showers, strong winds and rough sea for the period until 12.30 p.m. on October 31.

Due to the development of low-level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, there is a higher chance of the occurrence of thundershowers associated with active cloudiness in the sea areas off the coast extending from Batticaloa to Puttalam via Trincomalee, Kankasanturai and Mannar, it said.

The possibility for heavy showers or thundershowers and sudden roughness, associated with sudden increase of wind speed (up to 60-70 kmph) in the above given deep and shallow sea areas is high.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard in the above sea areas.