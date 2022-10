The Sultanate of Oman, represented by the Oman Charitable Organisation, announced a medical aid flight to the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.

“The handover ceremony was attended by the Sri Lankan Minister of Health, Undersecretary and First Secretary Saeed bin Ali Al-Harbi, Deputy Head of Mission, at the Ministry of Health building,” Oman Embassy in Colombo said.

Source: Times of Oman

--Agencies