Yala park incident: ministers nephew granted bail

Yala park incident: ministers nephew granted bail

October 30, 2022   10:53 pm

Wildlife Minister Mahinda Amaraweera’s nephew, who was arrested over his alleged involvement in the reckless driving incident inside the Yala National Park, has been granted bail by the court.

The youth, who is reportedly the son of Minister Mahinda Amaraweera’s elder brother, was ordered released on two sureties of Rs. 500,000 each by the Tissamaharama Magistrate’s Court.

So far 10 suspects have been released on bail over the incident where several persons drove SUVs inside the Yala National Park in a reckless manner 

Several suspects had surrendered over the incident while the fleet of vehicles were also taken into custody.

Later, along with the 07 SUVs, the individuals in question were produced before the Tissamaharama Magistrate’s Court and granted bail.

The incident came to light after a video showing a fleet of vehicles entering the national park and misbehaving was widely circulated on social media several days ago.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.10.30

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.10.30

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.10.30

Survey on Sri Lankan public's sentiment and opinion shows govt approval rating climb

Survey on Sri Lankan public's sentiment and opinion shows govt approval rating climb

TSP fertilizer for next Yala season to be provided free of charge - Agri. Minister

TSP fertilizer for next Yala season to be provided free of charge - Agri. Minister

SLPP govt responsible for ruining country and creating racism - Sajith

SLPP govt responsible for ruining country and creating racism - Sajith

Committee to further integrate Tamils of hill country origin into society  President

Committee to further integrate Tamils of hill country origin into society  President

Luxury vehicle belonging to former Deputy Minister taken into police custody

Luxury vehicle belonging to former Deputy Minister taken into police custody

tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana.....

tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana.....

15-year-old boy shot by cop in Thihagoda still in the ICU

15-year-old boy shot by cop in Thihagoda still in the ICU