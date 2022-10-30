Wildlife Minister Mahinda Amaraweera’s nephew, who was arrested over his alleged involvement in the reckless driving incident inside the Yala National Park, has been granted bail by the court.

The youth, who is reportedly the son of Minister Mahinda Amaraweera’s elder brother, was ordered released on two sureties of Rs. 500,000 each by the Tissamaharama Magistrate’s Court.

So far 10 suspects have been released on bail over the incident where several persons drove SUVs inside the Yala National Park in a reckless manner

Several suspects had surrendered over the incident while the fleet of vehicles were also taken into custody.

Later, along with the 07 SUVs, the individuals in question were produced before the Tissamaharama Magistrate’s Court and granted bail.

The incident came to light after a video showing a fleet of vehicles entering the national park and misbehaving was widely circulated on social media several days ago.