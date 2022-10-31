Technical fault in train on coastal line

A train on the coastal line has suffered a technical fault in the Wadduwa area today (Oct 31).

The slow train running from Kalutara South towards Maradana has undergone the technical fault at Palli Mankada in Wadduwa, around 7.55 a.m. this morning.

The commuters had faced many difficulties following the incident.

Later, another train which was running from Aluthgama to Maradana came from the opposite direction and took the passengers of the train which suffered from technical fault.

It was also observed that the passengers were travelling on top of the train engine in an unsafe manner.