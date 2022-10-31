Technical fault in train on coastal line

Technical fault in train on coastal line

October 31, 2022   10:20 am

A train on the coastal line has suffered a technical fault in the Wadduwa area today (Oct 31).

The slow train running from Kalutara South towards Maradana has undergone the technical fault at Palli Mankada in Wadduwa, around 7.55 a.m. this morning.

The commuters had faced many difficulties following the incident.

Later, another train which was running from Aluthgama to Maradana came from the opposite direction and took the passengers of the train which suffered from technical fault.

It was also observed that the passengers were travelling on top of the train engine in an unsafe manner.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Our country now needs a change - Anura Kumara Dissanayake

Our country now needs a change - Anura Kumara Dissanayake

Our country now needs a change - Anura Kumara Dissanayake

Duminda Nagamuwa on Sri Lanka's defense expenditure

Duminda Nagamuwa on Sri Lanka's defense expenditure

Mihintale Cheif Incumbent's message to voters and Buddhist monks

Mihintale Cheif Incumbent's message to voters and Buddhist monks

SLFP can even contest elections alone - Maithripala Sirisena

SLFP can even contest elections alone - Maithripala Sirisena

Sri Lankan youth among victims in Seoul Halloween crowd crush

Sri Lankan youth among victims in Seoul Halloween crowd crush

TSP fertilizer for next Yala season to be provided free of charge - Agri. Minister (English)

TSP fertilizer for next Yala season to be provided free of charge - Agri. Minister (English)

Weather advisory issued for heavy showers, strong winds and rough seas (English)

Weather advisory issued for heavy showers, strong winds and rough seas (English)

Committee to further integrate Tamils of hill country origin into society  President (English)

Committee to further integrate Tamils of hill country origin into society  President (English)