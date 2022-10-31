Investigations regarding MPs with dual citizenships to end today

Investigations regarding MPs with dual citizenships to end today

October 31, 2022   10:26 am

The Department of Immigration and Emigration says that the investigations carried on regarding the dual citizenship will be completed today (Oct 31).

The relevant investigation was initiated in search of the Members of Parliament (MPs) with dual citizenships.

Accordingly, the Department of Immigration and Emigration has requested the General Secretary of the Parliament to provide the date of birth and National Identity Card (NIC) numbers of all the MPs in Parliament, last Friday.

Later, the department had initiated to inspect the relevant lists of documents.

However, no MP has been identified as a dual citizen so far during the investigations, the Department of Immigration and Emigration claimed.

The relevant department further expressed confidence that the final decision of the probes would be given within today (Oct 31).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Our country now needs a change - Anura Kumara Dissanayake

Our country now needs a change - Anura Kumara Dissanayake

Our country now needs a change - Anura Kumara Dissanayake

Duminda Nagamuwa on Sri Lanka's defense expenditure

Duminda Nagamuwa on Sri Lanka's defense expenditure

Mihintale Cheif Incumbent's message to voters and Buddhist monks

Mihintale Cheif Incumbent's message to voters and Buddhist monks

SLFP can even contest elections alone - Maithripala Sirisena

SLFP can even contest elections alone - Maithripala Sirisena

Sri Lankan youth among victims in Seoul Halloween crowd crush

Sri Lankan youth among victims in Seoul Halloween crowd crush

TSP fertilizer for next Yala season to be provided free of charge - Agri. Minister (English)

TSP fertilizer for next Yala season to be provided free of charge - Agri. Minister (English)

Weather advisory issued for heavy showers, strong winds and rough seas (English)

Weather advisory issued for heavy showers, strong winds and rough seas (English)

Committee to further integrate Tamils of hill country origin into society  President (English)

Committee to further integrate Tamils of hill country origin into society  President (English)