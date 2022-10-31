Investigations regarding MPs with dual citizenships to end today

The Department of Immigration and Emigration says that the investigations carried on regarding the dual citizenship will be completed today (Oct 31).

The relevant investigation was initiated in search of the Members of Parliament (MPs) with dual citizenships.

Accordingly, the Department of Immigration and Emigration has requested the General Secretary of the Parliament to provide the date of birth and National Identity Card (NIC) numbers of all the MPs in Parliament, last Friday.

Later, the department had initiated to inspect the relevant lists of documents.

However, no MP has been identified as a dual citizen so far during the investigations, the Department of Immigration and Emigration claimed.

The relevant department further expressed confidence that the final decision of the probes would be given within today (Oct 31).