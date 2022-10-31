Two killed in shooting in Hikkaduwa

The two persons on a motorcycle who were shot at and injured by unidentified gunmen at the Tiranagama area of Hikkaduwa have been pronounced dead after being admitted to the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital, according to Police.

Earlier, it was reported that two persons riding on a motorcycle have been shot at and injured in the Thiranagama area of Hikkaduwa today (Oct 31).

Police stated that the shooting has been carried out by two unidentified gunmen this morning, at around 9.30 a.m.

The injured individuals were rushed to the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital.

Police further mentioned that the two victims were on the way to a court case, when they had been shot at.