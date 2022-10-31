SLFP restructuring activities to be completed next month  Dayasiri

General Secretary of Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), MP Dayasiri Jayasekara says that the party’s restructuring activities are expected to be completed within the next month.

The Central Committee meeting of the SLFP was held last night (Oct 30), at the party’s head office in Darly Road, Colombo 10. The meeting was chaired by the Chairman of the SLFP, former president Maithripala Sirisena.

It was the inaugural meeting of the SLFP Central Committee which was held following the removal of several members of the party, who got ministerial positions in the government.

Moreover, the National Convenor of SLFP, Duminda Dissanayake, had also participated in the meeting. He was not called for any constituencies or district organizer meetings which were held recently.

Following the meeting, the party’s General Secretary, MP Dayasiri Jayasekara spoke to the media and the journalists also raised questions regarding the invitation of party members to the central committee meeting.