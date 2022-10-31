Minister of Education Susil Premajayanth says that the plans required to carry out an educational transformation within the country have already been made since it is needed to move for a transformation of education rather than reforms.

The amendments relevant to the educational transformation are expected to be implemented based on 06 parts, Minister Premajayanth emphasized.

Joining an event held in Colombo, the Minister stated that he is going to initiate the procedures with the change in educational administration by next January. Otherwise, the capacity building cannot be done, he added.

It is also expected to create a separate university of education to send a trainee teacher to the classroom within the next few years from 2025.