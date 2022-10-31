Two shot dead in Hikkaduwa: more details of victims revealed

October 31, 2022   03:19 pm

Two persons travelling on a motorcycle were shot dead in the Thiranagama area of Hikkaduwa this morning (Oct 31).

The shooting had taken place in front of a tourist hotel in the Thiranagama area of Hikkaduwa at around 9.30 a.m. today.

The two victims in the shooting have been identified to be connected with a murder case, according to police.

Police stated that the shooting was carried out by two unidentified gunmen on a motorcycle and that they had fled on the same motorcycle after opening fire.

The two deceased individuals were reportedly on their way to appear before the courts regarding a murder case which had taken place in 2021.

The injured persons were rushed to the hospital following shooting, however they were pronounced dead after being admitted to the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital, the police added.

One of the two victims has been identified as Prasanna Mendis, 47, who is a resident of the Kalupe area of Hikkaduwa while the other deceased is a 26-year-old by the name of Isuru Prasanna.

