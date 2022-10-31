Driving licenses to be issued for temporary license holders within 2 weeks

The Department of Motor Traffic states that permanent driving licenses will be issued for the persons who have been issued with temporary driving licenses within the next two weeks.

The Commissioner General of the Department of Motor Traffic, Nishantha Anurudhdha mentioned that nearly 600,000 temporary driving licenses had been issued due the shortage of material to print driving licenses.

However, it is reported that measures have been taken to import the necessary materials from Australia.

Accordingly, the Commissioner General of the department further emphasized that the stock of cards will be received in Sri Lanka within the next two weeks.