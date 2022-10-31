Driving licenses to be issued for temporary license holders within 2 weeks

Driving licenses to be issued for temporary license holders within 2 weeks

October 31, 2022   05:43 pm

The Department of Motor Traffic states that permanent driving licenses will be issued for the persons who have been issued with temporary driving licenses within the next two weeks.

The Commissioner General of the Department of Motor Traffic, Nishantha Anurudhdha mentioned that nearly 600,000 temporary driving licenses had been issued due the shortage of material to print driving licenses.
However, it is reported that measures have been taken to import the necessary materials from Australia.

Accordingly, the Commissioner General of the department further emphasized that the stock of cards will be received in Sri Lanka within the next two weeks.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

India bridge collapse death toll continues to rise

India bridge collapse death toll continues to rise

Four including child injured as car collides with three-wheeler in Mattegoda

Four including child injured as car collides with three-wheeler in Mattegoda

Sri Lanka's tea exports have significantly dropped in 2022

Sri Lanka's tea exports have significantly dropped in 2022

SLFP also somewhat responsible for country's current situation - Duminda Dissanayake

SLFP also somewhat responsible for country's current situation - Duminda Dissanayake

Two persons traveling on motorcycle to court shot dead in Hikkaduwa

Two persons traveling on motorcycle to court shot dead in Hikkaduwa

Our country now needs a change - Anura Kumara Dissanayake

Our country now needs a change - Anura Kumara Dissanayake

Duminda Nagamuwa on Sri Lanka's defense expenditure

Duminda Nagamuwa on Sri Lanka's defense expenditure