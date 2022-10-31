Addressing the 32nd annual general meeting of the Sri Lanka Tea Factory Owners’ Association, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said that the country has a very competitive tea industry that needs to be modernized.

He said that steps will be taken through a formal plan to revive the tea industry in Sri Lanka, which has collapsed, and that it is very important in the journey towards an export economy.

The President also mentioned that the prosperity of the tea industry in Sri Lanka in the past should be restored.