Steps to revive Sri Lankas tea industry through a formal plan  President

Steps to revive Sri Lankas tea industry through a formal plan  President

October 31, 2022   06:01 pm

Addressing the 32nd annual general meeting of the Sri Lanka Tea Factory Owners’ Association, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said that the country has a very competitive tea industry that needs to be modernized.

He said that steps will be taken through a formal plan to revive the tea industry in Sri Lanka, which has collapsed, and that it is very important in the journey towards an export economy.

The President also mentioned that the prosperity of the tea industry in Sri Lanka in the past should be restored.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

India bridge collapse death toll continues to rise

India bridge collapse death toll continues to rise

Four including child injured as car collides with three-wheeler in Mattegoda

Four including child injured as car collides with three-wheeler in Mattegoda

Sri Lanka's tea exports have significantly dropped in 2022

Sri Lanka's tea exports have significantly dropped in 2022

SLFP also somewhat responsible for country's current situation - Duminda Dissanayake

SLFP also somewhat responsible for country's current situation - Duminda Dissanayake

Two persons traveling on motorcycle to court shot dead in Hikkaduwa

Two persons traveling on motorcycle to court shot dead in Hikkaduwa

Our country now needs a change - Anura Kumara Dissanayake

Our country now needs a change - Anura Kumara Dissanayake

Duminda Nagamuwa on Sri Lanka's defense expenditure

Duminda Nagamuwa on Sri Lanka's defense expenditure