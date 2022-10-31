Website launched to register three-wheelers for fuel quota increase

Website launched to register three-wheelers for fuel quota increase

October 31, 2022   07:18 pm

A dedicated website was launched by the ministries of transport and energy to register passenger transport three-wheelers in the Western Province for the increased quota of fuel. 

State Minister of Transport Lasantha Alagiyawanna said that the current fuel quota of 05 litres will be increased to 10 litres for passenger transport three-wheelers registered through this system.

The programme will be initially implemented in the Western Province and then extended to the other provinces in due time. 

Accordingly, passenger transport three-wheeler drivers can register for this through the website www.wptaxi.lk and following the steps below.

 

 

