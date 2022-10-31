Malaysia contributes medical aid to Sri Lanka

October 31, 2022   11:38 pm

Malaysia on Monday (Oct 31) contributed medicine valued at RM 288,610 (LKR 22,350,000) to Sri Lanka, according to a statement issued by the Malaysian Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra).

The medicine was handed over by caretaker Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin to the Sri Lankan High Commissioner to Malaysia, Air Chief Marshal (retired) Sumangala Dias at the Ministry of Health, Putrajaya and was witnessed by senior officials of Wisma Putra and the Health Ministry.

The contribution symbolises the close relations and friendship between Malaysia and Sri Lanka to assist the latter’s recovery from its current socio-economic crisis, it said.

The people of Malaysia are with the people of Sri Lanka during this recovery period and hope that the contribution will assist the Government of Sri Lanka in providing essential medical treatment and healthcare to its people, the statement read.

The consignment consisting of 1,000 vials of Amphotericin B Injection 50 mg to treat potentially life-threatening fungal infections; 20,000 vials of Heparin Injection 25,000 I.U/5 ml to decrease the clotting ability of the blood and help prevent harmful clots from forming in blood vessels; and 10,000 ampoules of Aminophylline 25 mg/ml in 10 ml injection as a treatment of obstructive airway diseases was delivered to Colombo, Sri Lanka via SriLankan Airlines. - Bernama

--Agencies

